KSNF/KODE — On many nights – we get to show you the good work of countless volunteers through our stories.

Friday, we were part of the story.

“This is our Founder’s Day of Caring,” said John Hoffmann, KODE/KSN Gen. Mgr.

Where the focus is stocking shelves and folding baby clothes.

“We have part of the group here in the donation center. They’re organizing, they’re shelving, they’re sorting socks, they’re dealing with school supplies. And then a big part of the group is in our food services building. And they are unpacking a big truck of food and shelving it for our snack packs,” said Amanda Stone, Bright Futures Joplin.

Employees from KODE and KSN pitched in at Joplin Bright Futures and Children’s Center Friday morning.

That means unloading and sorting boxes of snacks – going through and organizing school supplies.

“It’s amazing. Volunteers do everything for us – we rely on them heavily. So when we have a big group like this, there’s just really a lot of opportunity for them to get to work,” said Stone.

There were also donated shirts, shorts, and onesies to sort, along with some general cleaning.

“Sometimes there’s work that needs to be done and it seems like we’re more motivated to do it if we have help. So we’re thankful to have members of KSN and KODE here helping us with their Founder’s Day,” said Lori Jones, Children’s Ctr Dev. Coordinator.

Our Founder’s Day of Caring was established eight years ago, in honor of the start of operations 27 years ago for the Nexstar Media Group.

“We are the largest local broadcasting company in America – we are still local television stations serving local markets. And you know, I think it’s important, we have a responsibility to deliver news and information. But it’s also important that our employees give back to the community,” said Hoffmann.

Nexstar owns and operates 200 television stations across the country.

And employees from each one took part in today’s Day of Volunteerism.