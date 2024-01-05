JOPLIN, Mo. — Criminals targeting you online is an ongoing threat, but a new report breaks down the risks according to where you live.

The state of Kansas has one of the lowest rates in the nation, coming in 48th in list of states susceptible to cybercrime.

Arkansas and Oklahoma aren’t much worse — ranked 46th and 41st — while Missouri is mid-pack at 22nd.

The top crimes range from phishing scams and data breaches to tech support related crimes.

A local expert points out there can be trends within that, for example more cyber-attacks affecting banks, schools, or utilities.

“It’s an interesting ecosystem if it weren’t so evil, but something that everyone needs to be aware of is that they do tend to work in pattern. So, where something was successful, that attracts other groups in that,” said Stronghold Data President, David Markley.

On the individual level, he says it’s always a good idea to regularly change passwords and to monitor any online accounts for signs someone else has access to them.