Landreth will be principal at the school she attended as a kid and where her mom has taught for the past 34 years

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area educator will start in a new role in a matter of months — and it is definitely a full circle move.

Mary Landreth will become the new principal of St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary in Joplin at the end of this academic year.

She’s been a special ed teacher — and coach — for the last seven years at Webb City Junior High.

St. Mary’s is a school she’s knows all too well. It’s where she went as a kid. What’s more — her mother has been a teacher there for years. And both — obviously — pumped.

“I’m excited for the experience, I think it speaks a lot to the foundation that’s built here and how great of a place this is to work that we have teachers that I had so many years ago that are still devoted to this, I’m excited to partner with them and learn from them too,” said Landreth.

“I’m so proud of her, and now to be able to come back and be a principal and lead us, and still have that same love and devotion, as a parent I couldn’t be more proud of her,” said Margie Black, the future principal’s mom.

Margie Black

“So I’m sure that common goal in mind of Catholic education that we’ll partner together really well,” added Landreth.

Landreth also attended St. Peter’s and McAuley Catholic High School. She attended MSSU for her undergrad and graduate degrees.

Margie Black is finishing up her 34th year as a Spanish and PE teacher at St. Mary’s.