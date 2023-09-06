JOPLIN, Mo. — The former Joplin Public Library is set to be the new home for a local nonprofit’s new Science Center.

The Creative Learning Alliance recently finalized the purchase of the 300 S. Main address. It will house new building spaces designed for play and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) learning.

CLA outlined the upcoming features for the Science Center in their release:

Interactive Exhibits: The science center will feature hands-on, interactive exhibits covering a wide range of STEAM disciplines.

Educational Programs: A diverse array of educational programs, playshops, and events designed to spark curiosity and passion for STEAM among children, students, and adults will be scheduled.

Community Engagement: The center will serve as a hub for scientific discussion and discovery, fostering collaboration and dialogue among scientists, educators, and the public

Accessibility: Creative Learning Alliance is committed to ensuring that the science center is accessible to all members of the region, including those with special needs, through inclusive design and programming.

The center will also be able to host birthday parties as well.

“We are excited to embark on this new chapter in our journey to inspire and educate future generations of scientists, engineers, and innovators,” said Neely Myers, Creative Learning Alliance Executive Director. “This new building represents not only a physical expansion but also a commitment to feeding the natural thirst of children and families for knowledge and exploration.”

More updates on the location are expected.