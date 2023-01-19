JOPLIN, Mo. — A former gymnastics coach pleads guilty to child sex crimes.

Kip Johnson, 47, plead guilty Tuesday to two counts of second degree statutory sodomy. He was also originally charged with furnishing porn to a minor.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced March 6th. He was supposed to go to trial in April. Prosecutors charged him back in February 2021 after one of his students reported having sex with Johnson at his home in 2018 and 2019.

Johnson was the owner of Amplify Gymnastics in Joplin.

Police said Johnson also exchanged messages with the victim via text and social media asking for sexually explicit image and videos.