JOPLIN, Mo. — Advancements in space-related technology is allowing humanity to stay longer and venture farther out into the solar system, more so now than at any point in history. But our plans for a second home on the Moon and even Mars wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for those actively doing the research to get us there.

One of those currently involved in aerospace research is former Joplin High School graduate, Ashton Ventura who’s now a junior at Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) in Rolla. Ventura is a student of metallurgical engineering — the study of metals and how metals can be safely transformed into products that benefit humanity.

Ventura’s most recent research project is aimed at benefiting human exploration of space and is being funded by NASA. His work involves impact testing of titanium, a space-grade material.

“Impacting testing on titanium — specifically when it’s subjected to the extreme temperatures we’re testing it at — is a fairly unexplored area of research when it comes to titanium,” said Ventura.

Titanium and titanium alloys are excellent candidates for aerospace applications due to their high strength to weight ratio and excellent corrosion resistance. This is why titanium is the material of choice when it comes to spacecraft and space-based construction.

“For example, we’re testing the material at -40 degrees Celsius (-40 Fahrenheit) and at 500 degrees Celsius (932 Fahrenheit). It’s good to be testing it at extreme temperatures to see what the behavior of the materials will be out in space,” said Ventura.

Ventura will present his research findings in late April to the Missouri Space Grant Consortium, which is administered by Missouri S&T. Ventura’s hope is that his research on this space-grade material will one day be used by NASA.

“This research has made me feel like I’ve actually contributed, and it’s going to be a huge part of my future. Now, I feel like I’m actually contributing to the metallurgy field, which as motivated me to try a little harder in school because I feel more passionate about it,” said Ventura.

As for his future after college, Ventura hopes to take space research to a whole new level.

“This research feels really important, like I’m actually doing something big, not just for my future but for the future of society,” says Ventura. “With the knowledge I’ve gained from working on this project, I’m hoping it will one day allow me to land a job in the aerospace industry.”