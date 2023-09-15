JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman is accused of stealing just over $26,000 from a Parent-Teacher Organization.

Katy Kelley, 40, is the former treasurer of the Royal Heights Elementary PTO. Authorities say that between June of 2022 and April of this year, Kelley made 82 unauthorized withdrawals from the organization’s bank account. Most of those withdrawals, police say, were made from an ATM inside Downstream Casino.

The total amount officials say was unlawfully withdrawn was $26,268. According to court records, Kelley did put back a little more than $24,000 over time.

Prosecutors charged Kelley with one count of felony stealing and one count of fraudulent use of a debit or credit device. She has pleaded not guilty and will be back in court later this month.