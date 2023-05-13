JOPLIN, Mo. — Tonight marks another first for Joplin’s new “Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex”.

It’s the inaugural outdoor concert in the Leggett and Platt Green Space.

It’s hosted by “Connect2Culture”.

Tonight’s performance featured two local bands — “The Science Of” — followed by “Me Like Bees” as the headline show.

The entire complex opened back in November 2022.

While officials with “Connect2Culture” say while they’ve been busy inside the new complex with many performances — it’s good to finally get outside.

“We’ve been having our indoor performances in the Beshore Performance Hall, all throughout the season — but being outside — people in Joplin love being outside, enjoying entertainment outside — and so the fact that we get to do that here is just a game changer,” said Emily Frankoski, Executive Director, Connect2Culture.

A big lineup of outdoor performances at the complex is on tap for this summer.

That includes a return of Connect2Culture’s “JOMO JAMMIN” concert series – during Saturdays in July.

To view the schedule and purchase tickets — check out the “Connect2Culture” website here.