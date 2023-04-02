JOPLIN, Mo. — A house fire is now under investigation by the Joplin Fire Marshal.

The call came in shortly after 6:30 this evening (Sunday) at 1309 S. Jackson Avenue, near the intersection of West Junge Boulevard and South Jackson Avenue.

Battalion Chief John Smith with the Joplin Fire Department tells us 18 firefighters were on the scene with three trucks.

No injuries were reported.

Neighboring residents said that the same house caught fire in February.

The owners of the house arrived shortly after it caught fire. At the scene, the owners say they were trying to sell the house and don’t currently live in it anymore. They said they often find people inside the home and frequently have to ask them to leave.

The fire has not yet been ruled suspicious or unsuspicious.

Officials say the fire marshal will begin an investigation tomorrow.