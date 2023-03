JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a Tuesday morning housefire.

Shortly after 7:30 AM, crews responded to a vacant home near 32nd and Jackson. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the residence. They were able to get the fire under control in about twenty minutes.

After crews extinguished the fire, the Joplin Fire Marshal came in to investigate the cause of the fire.