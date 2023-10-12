JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin residents are reminded that fall may not be the ideal season for tree pruning, but addressing dead limbs and branches is a year-round affair.

For those planning to tackle their fall landscaping tasks, the City of Joplin has opened the monthly Tree Limb Drop-Off Program. The final scheduled weekend for this year is quickly approaching, with the drop-off event open on Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21. This is the last drop-off opportunity for 2023.

This wraps up Joplin’s regular series that happens every third Saturday of the month and the Friday before from March through October. This is the last drop-off weekend for 2023.

However, the City remains committed to serving its residents even after the regular schedule concludes. In the event of weather-related incidents, the City may reopen the drop-off site to allow residents to dispose of branches. These announcements will be made available through the City’s website, and posted on the City’s Facebook page.

Residents are encouraged to keep in mind that the City’s residential trash service through Republic Services provides yard waste removal on regular trash pick-up days. To make the process smooth and efficient, ensure that limbs are cut to a maximum length of four feet and securely bundled. Bundles should not exceed 50 pounds in weight, and the diameter of each tree limb must be no larger than four inches.

For those with questions, please call the Recycling Coordinator at 417-624-0820, ext. 1501. Questions related to curbside pickup can contact Republic Services at 800-431-1507.