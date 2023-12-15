(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new federal grant will help Liberty get a better GRIP on strengthening and protecting the power grid against extreme weather while improving reliability.

The U.S. Department of Energy has selected The Empire District Electric Company (Liberty Utilities) to receive up to $47.5 million in federal funding. The funding is part of the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) Program, which seeks to enhance grid flexibility and improve the resilience of the power system against growing threats of extreme weather.

The funds will support part of the cost to implement smart grid technology and enhanced systems across Liberty’s service areas in Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, and Oklahoma. This includes automated devices that can restore power more efficiently, resulting in shorter service interruptions and lower operating costs. It also includes technology that will enhance Liberty’s ability to deliver affordable, clean energy to the grid while improving service and reliability.

Projects supported by the funding are expected to bring improvements to over 30 communities, many of them in more rural areas, and will create additional jobs in construction and warehousing and support industries such as transportation, hospitality, and others.

Funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and administered by the Department of Energy’s Grid Deployment Office, the GRIP program leverages federal and private investments to provide communities across the nation with a reliable grid prepared for extreme weather while also delivering affordable, clean energy and creating robust local opportunities for economic investment and jobs.

The funding is subject to final agreement between Liberty and the U.S. Department of Energy. Liberty’s portion of the project funding will be subject to review and approval by state regulatory commissions.