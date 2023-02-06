JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin nonprofit is focusing on young relationships this month.

The month of February is “Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.”

“Lafayette House” is raising awareness by getting the word out about a new prevention education program it recently implemented. one that’s available through the facility, as well as local schools.

“Our prevention education program is designed for adolescents from 6th grade to 12th grade, as well as parents and educators. This program helps students know the components of health relationships. So, as far as consent goes and setting boundaries and knowing what their lines are in a relationship, and whether that’s dating with family and friends, teachers, all of those things, all those relationships that students have,” said Katie Cook, Lafayette House Prevention Education Specialist.

One in three teenagers will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from someone they’re in a relationship with before they become adults. Tuesday is “Wear Orange Day” to help raise awareness.