JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin restaurant is about to get all kinds of national, and even international exposure.

The show that was filmed in August at Hackett Hot Wings will premiere tomorrow night.

The downtown Joplin business is hosting a watch party for its debut on the online show, America’s Best Restaurants. It’s set for 6 o’clock.

The restaurant, which is celebrating 20 years of service this year, was nominated to be part of the show early this year by some of its loyal customers.