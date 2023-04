JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department responded to a call at 4:36 AM Thursday to a two-story building on fire.

The building is located at 2nd and Pearl. According to the Joplin Fire Department, one man who was inside the building

He was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story we will continue to update as more information becomes available.