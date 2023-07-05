JOPLIN, Mo. — Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash tonight (7/5) that killed one person and injured another, according to the Joplin Police Department.

The single-vehicle wreck happened in the 3900 block of South Jackson Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Police say the vehicle was southbound on Jackson and rounded a curve. That’s when it left the road, hit a utility pole, rolled over, and ended up in a nearby ravine.

A man who was driving was ejected and died at the scene.

A woman passenger sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital.

JPD’s Major Crash Team is still working on the investigation, and names will be released once next of kin is notified.