JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Regional Airport will be getting some much needed upgrades thanks in part to the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

According to an FAA release, $20 million in funding will be disseminated to airports across the US to modernize 29 airport control towers and more. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding is set aside specifically for improvements in safety, costs, and sustainability at small and regional airports. You can view the full list of airports earmarked for FAA awards here.

Citing the importance of airports as not just travel hubs, but also as job centers and vital economic drivers, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg added that the funding will greatly improve their safety for years to come.

For JLN, about $500,000 of the newly received funding will go towards updating old control tower equipment. Approximately $350,000 will be dedicated to bolstering the airport’s lighting and monitoring systems.