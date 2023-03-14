JOPLIN, Mo. — An area entrepreneur is encouraging people to get out and explore downtown Joplin.

He’s doing it with the help of some cool electronic devices.

You may have cruised Main Street on four wheels back in the day, but soon you’ll be able to do it on half that many or even just one.

Right now, only members of the not-for-profit called Higher Society can use e-scooters or one-wheelers for free, and eventually, anyone will be able to rent them.

A Joplin entrepreneur and co-founder of that group say it’s a new way to see the community.

“They are a blast, if I didn’t have fun on them, I wouldn’t have them, so it’s it’s something I think people need to experience, just kind of get out and just experience our community in a different way,” said Jon Thomas Buck, Entrepreneur.

Buck says the scooters as well as the one-wheelers have a range of over 15 miles and a top speed of almost 20 miles per hour.

He says the goal is to get people out into the community and moving.

“We want to give Joplin the opportunity to have these types of devices here for as to rent but we want to give a location that they have to be checked out of and checked back into and that way don’t become a nuisance for our community,” said Buck, “There’s a group of us around here that have kind of formed, we all bought our own but uh it’s kind of an expensive uh habit to get into, not everybody has the 12 to 18 to 22 hundred dollars laying around so creating bringing the asset here to our headquarters to give access to that can help get people to experience something without a huge financial burden on them upfront cost.”