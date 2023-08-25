JOPLIN, Mo. — Thanks to a generous grant, playshops at the Creative Learning Alliance (CLA) will be offered at no cost to participants from September 2024 – August 2025, the nonprofit has announced.

The award comes from The Lozier Community Fund Grant program in the amount of $4,800.

CLA is a nonprofit that provides STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) based “playshops” in Joplin for the community.

“We are so grateful for Lozier’s generous gift to the families who want to attend our programming. Our goal has always been, and remains, to provide access to all people. STEAM is for everyone and this grant allows access without financial burden with this gift,” said Neely Myers, CLA Executive Director. “Families can attend programs and watch their children learn to love math, dream of becoming a graphic artist, or even find out that they have a previously untapped passion for engineering.”

For more information about CLA and the playshops they offer, you can follow this link here.