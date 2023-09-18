JOPLIN, Mo. — The long-time Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States will retire at the end of the year.

Annette Thurston took on the role on January 1st of 1998, and the house officially opened its doors on July 27th of that year. Since its opening, more than 3,500 families from 38 states and two countries have stayed in the facility.

Thurston announced her decision to retire during a Board of Directors’ meeting in July and will hold a press conference to discuss what’s next for the organization.