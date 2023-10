JOPLIN, Mo. — Plans to create a big splash pad in a Joplin park are a step closer to construction.

The Joplin City Council has given preliminary approval to a contract with the outside contractor “Olsson Studio” for the project in “Ewert Park.”

It would replace the swimming pool with both a splash pad and an ice ribbon.

The project is estimated at $828,000.

The Council is expected to take a final vote on the contract in a couple of weeks.