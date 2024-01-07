JOPLIN, Mo. — As the possibility of severe winter weather for some of us here in the Four States is predicted, the Joplin Public Library has you covered with plenty to do in case you’re snowed in.

The library has numerous resources, like the Adult Winter Reading Challenge, tailored towards those days when it’s too cold to get out.

To complete the challenge, you must participate in 5 of the 15 reading categories.

If you complete the challenge, there is a prize and a chance to enter a raffle for a gift card.

Books can be e-books or paper copies.

The challenge runs until January 31, and the drawing will take place on February 1.

Additionally, on the JPL website, there are three online options to check out books, audiobooks, and e-magazines.

“Kind of neat that we have the resources that if you can’t get in, and it doesn’t have to be just a snow day, but if you just can’t get in, if you’re, you know, home with the flu or something, that you still have access to books that you can check out and still work on the winter reading challenge if you want to,” said Cheryl Smith, JPL reference department assistant.

Smith says you don’t need to have a library membership to participate in the “Adult Winter Reading Challenge,” but you do need one to use the online library resources.

If you’d like to be a part of the challenge or to check out a book, you can do so by going to the JPL website.