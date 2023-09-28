JOPLIN, Mo. — Emergency repairs on a part of Range Line Rd. will impede southbound traffic in the area, the City of Joplin announced.

The closure, which started Thursday, affects the southbound lane of Range Line Rd. just south of 7th St. Drivers in this area should expect to merge into a single open lane while the closure persists.

The Missouri Department of Transportation, who is responsible for this roadway, alerted the city to a manhole issue nearby. Crews will address this and are expected to be done by the end of the day.