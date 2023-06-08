JOPLIN, Mo. — An aging Joplin fire station needs some repairs to address structural issues.

It’s Fire Station Three, located just west of Range Line and Newman Road. Soil issues have caused parts of the building to settle faster than others, leading to cracks in the block walls and concrete slab.

Joplin City Council members have approved the fix, which is expected to cost over $118,000.

“With the value of a structure like that and to keep it functioning and working and safe, it’s important to invest in taking care of it, maintaining it,” said Dan Johnson, Joplin Public Works Director.

The project was approved on an emergency basis, allowing construction to begin in the next few weeks.