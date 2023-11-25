JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Rangeline Rd. in Joplin.

Just after 2:00 p.m., Joplin police, fire, and EMS were dispatched to 29th and Rangeline Rd. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Joplin police say witnesses describe seeing the individual standing in the middle of the road on Rangeline, waving their arms around, then running through the northbound lane, where the person was struck by a vehicle.

One person was transported on a priority-one status to a nearby hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing, and we’ll provide the latest details as they are made available.