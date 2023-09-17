JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly before 9:00 p.m. tonight (Sunday), emergency crews from both Jasper and Newton Counties responded to a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of 32nd St. and Range Line Rd.

Image Courtesy: Google Maps.

A Newton County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit vehicle was involved — and sustained heavy damage.

Images below — taken by a news photographer with KSNF/KODE — show at least one additional vehicle that has serious damage from the crash.

The Joplin Police Department, along with the Joplin Fire Department, and Newton County EMS responded to the scene.

A traffic camera visible from the MoDOT Traveler’s website shows the vicinity of 32nd St. and Range Line Rd.

This is a developing story, we will continue to bring more information as it becomes available.