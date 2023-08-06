JOPLIN, Mo. — Emancipation Park Days wraps up, today (Sunday) after a successful weekend of activities.

The festivities conclude today, with church in Joplin’s Ewert Park, this morning — and then with the “Emancipation Park Days Car Show” — also in Ewert Park.

There were plenty of awards in categories like best cars and trucks, people choice, and the top 25.

Not to mention — the one-thousand dollars in raffle prizes.

Outside of all of that fun, the show’s organizer — Teddy Johnson — tells us, the best part is getting the community together.

“I think it’s very important trying to keep the thing alive, you know. The families now, there’s so much separating and everything you know, and seeing some old people come back to our show and everything, you know we haven’t seen them for years, you know, it’s really exciting for that,” said Teddy Johnson, Emancipation Days Car Show, Coordinator.

All of the activities held by the Emancipation Celebration Committee were free, this weekend.