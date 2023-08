JOPLIN, Mo. — In Joplin, it’s Emancipation Park Days Celebration weekend.

Tents are ready to go for the expected crowd, as of this morning at Ewert Park. Live music, food trucks, a kids market, and a movie in the park for kids will take place starting at 7 Friday night.

Tomorrow is packed with events, with the Sunday docket including a church service at 8:30 a.m., and the 15th annual car show starting at 10:30.

You can check out the weekend’s full schedule of events here.