JOPLIN, Mo. — Crowder College is purchasing a facility in Joplin, something that comes with plans to help the workforce in the region.

Crowder College officials announced just this afternoon, that the facility located in South Joplin will provide workforce training to the entire region.

Six million dollars is being provided by the state from ARPA funding.

It is located on Hammons Boulevard, by I-44 and 32nd Street in the former Victory Building.