JOPLIN, Mo. — A vacant apartment building near downtown Joplin sees significant damage after an early morning fire.

Deputy Fire Chief of the Joplin Fire Department – Andy Nimmo – tells us the structure fire call came in at 3:19 am Sunday morning in the 100 block of North Byers Avenue.

He says – when the fire department arrived on the scene, they observed an extensive fire with tall flames coming out of the roof.

The flames even caused damage to at least one neighboring structure.

Nimmo says firefighters were on the scene until after 7:00 am, this morning.

The apartment has no one currently living in it – and officials tell us the owner of the building is not local.

At this time – the cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation by the fire marshall.