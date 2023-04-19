JOPLIN, Mo. — Some important students are getting some extra help from the Knights of Columbus.

The Duenweg Special Education Center received a check today in the amount of 867 dollars and one cent from the group.

The money was raised through the Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive back in October.

The organization donates the money raised from the event to a place that helps those with intellectual disabilities.

For the Knights of Columbus, choosing the Duenweg Special Education Center hit very close to home.

“We had a parishioner, who had a special needs daughter, who received special services from the Duenweg Elementary School. And the services that were provided to her, as described by her parents, were life-altering,” said Richard Hamilton, Knights of Columbus.

“We can teach the academics, we can teach programming and independent skills, but without support to be able to go into our community and give real-world experiences to students with disabilities, they don’t get a full well rounded experience. They need to know how they’re going to access their community and the world around them. And the support from these programs really assists us in that,” said Stacey Tracy, Joplin Schools.

Hamilton says half of the money raised from all the Knights councils in Missouri also goes to Special Olympics.