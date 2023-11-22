JOPLIN, Mo. — AAA estimates more than 49 million people will hit the road for this year’s Thanksgiving weekend. KSN’s Jeremiah Cook spent the day talking to travelers at the I-44 rest stop just south of Joplin to see what traffic is like across the Midwest, and how drivers are handling the busiest travel day of the year.

“Well, I’m from Canada. It’s a place just outside of Toronto called Oshawa,” said holiday traveler, Walter Kish.

Walter Kish and his wife made the two-day drive to Tulsa to meet their daughter, Zenia.

“I’ve been living in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the last five years,” said Zenia Kish.

Now, they’re spending part of their Thanksgiving week making the drive back to Canada.

“We have some special circumstances. We’re moving from Tulsa to Canada, but we’re stopping to have our celebration over the break,” said Zenia Kish.

Zenia, Walter, Walter’s wife, and Zenia’s son stopped at the I-44 rest stop just south of Joplin on Wednesday morning (11/22) — taking a break from the driving and giving everyone a chance to stretch their legs. But Zenia says once they get to Martinsville, Indiana, and meet up with her husband and in-laws — all of the time spent traveling will be worth it.

“Our son gets to visit with his cousin who he sees only a couple of times a year. It’s a special time of the year for us. We’re going to decorate the Christmas tree, and we watch Christmas movies to get into the spirit and enjoy a meal together,” said Zenia Kish.

Norman Childs — along with his wife and son — don’t quite have the same drive to make.

“We’re going to Springfield, Missouri for the holidays,” said Childs.

According to Norman, the 6-1/2 hour drive from their home in Dallas is still well worth the effort.

“Thanksgiving has always been a big deal for us. We don’t get an opportunity to see this side of the family too often — so any chance, any excuse to get down this way is a blessing,” said Childs.

According to Norman, another blessing is lower gas prices.

“(sighs) Yes, tell me about it. It’s been easy on the wallet,” said Childs.

Luckily for Norman and his family, Wednesday’s traffic wasn’t too bad.

“It was a little tight around Muskogee, but I think they’ve got some road construction down there. Otherwise, it’s been pretty easy,” said Childs.

Something else Norman says was easier than expected: Traveling with a child.

“Really, not too bad. You keep those electronic devices charged and he’s good to go,” said Childs.

Along with family, Norman says Thanksgiving brings other blessings, like good food — which is what he’s looking forward to.

“(Sighs) Man. Hit me with that green bean casserole!”