JOPLIN, Mo. — The dream is usually to have a white Christmas, but, with that looking less and less likely this year, many of us still aren’t complaining.

The average high temperature this time of year is around 48 degrees… but we’ve been a bit above average lately, making it feel a little more comfortable outside.

And, for people who work outside for a living, like Joel Standeford, owner of Clean Cut Construction, it’s a welcome feeling.

“In a year, we can build around fifteen to twenty homes when we have a mild winter like the one we’re having right now, we’re able to start more constructions, typically we try to get a lot of slabs in the ground so we can build throughout the winter, but this year we haven’t really had any weather delays like we usually do,” said Joel Standeford, Owner, Clean Cut Construction.

And his employees are better off too.

“The subs, the helpers, and everybody else likes to be able to earn into the Christmas season and into the end of the year so it’s good for the people that want to earn,” said Standeford.

This year also feels different because a couple of overnight lows last December were below zero.

“I remember last year around this time all of our holes out here were frozen over, you know, so this is a real special treat for us to be able to come out here and do this today so having, having some good time,” said Ryan Knust, December Golfer.

Each year at this time, Christy Crosby and her daughter make a shopping trip to Joplin from Springfield and they aren’t complaining either.

“We can shop more and carry our goodies up and down the sidewalks and not have to go as far and yeah, definitely, with the weather nice it makes it much more pleasant,” said Christy Crosby, Christmas Shopper.

Our meteorologists say these mild conditions should continue into next week as well with almost no chance of a white Christmas.