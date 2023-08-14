A professional chainsaw carver from Strafford, Missouri recently completed the wooden artwork — revealing a dragon along with several of her hatchlings crawling up the tall creature. This mythological wooden beast (and her babies) will “stand guard” year-round on the Drachenmoor parking lot (Crow Road and McClelland Boulevard).

JOPLIN, Mo. — With October only a couple months away, one couple is preparing for the Halloween season early with a wood carving to match the theme of their annual month-long event known as the “Drachenmoor Spooky Trail.”

For several decades, Dan and Marian Goepfert have set up and operated a family-friendly, self-guided walking trail that spans their entire property, which is located just south of Joplin. “Drachenmoor” takes visitors both young and old, through a three-acre field of screams, complete with inflatable, animatronic and static displays, and hundreds of various Halloween spooks.

The entrance to Drachenmoor is guarded by this hand-built, animatronic dragon. She was carved out of a large Styrofoam block that’s surrounded by a steel subframe. The dragon’s exterior is coated with fiberglass, that’s mixed with crushed, recycled glass. Built in a sitting position, this dragon measures approximately 12 feet tall (starting at the base, and extending up to the tip of the horns).

“We actually have several dragons on the property now, and then during the walk through trail, you’ll find 12-to-15 inflatable dragons along each side of the driveway, which is the trail’s entrance. Dragons are kind of the theme of Drachenmoor — they’re just the main thing here,” said Goepfert.

Appearing lifelike at times, the Drachenmoor dragon moves (at least some parts of her). Both the jaw and wing are gates that open and close. But, it’s the jaw that gives spectators something extra — bringing the dragon to life. When the jaw opens, a pressurized stream (imitating smoke) is emitted from inside the mouth. After a few seconds, her jaw closes shut (when activated, this process repeats every few minutes until it’s manually shut off).

“One of our larger trees died suddenly in the drought last year. We wanted to do something with it besides just cutting it out of the ground, so my wife and I thought, ‘Why not have it carved into a dragon?’ So that’s what we decided to do with the tree,” said Goepfert.

This summer, the Goepfert’s hired Jason Morton, a professional chainsaw carver with “Eagle Ridge Chainsaw Carvings” in Strafford, Missouri. Morton began carving the Blackjack Oak in late July.

“He carved on it for four days, working eight hours each day,” Goepfert said.

On July 28th, Morton’s wooden work was complete. From a single tree, Morton was able to reveal the female dragon that was “hidden” inside. Morton also carved several of her hatchlings — all of them appear to be “crawling” up the tall creature. Considering his high skill level, combined with his attention to detail, Goepfert says he was prepared for a steep bill after the project was finished.

“I think the total cost for the carving was around $3,500,” said Goepfert.

“We haven’t named her yet. The idea when he was carving her was to have a big mama dragon and a couple of babies. I’m sure we’ll get lots of recommendations for her name,” said Goepfert.

While the carving is complete, there’s just one task that remains.

“I’ve got some color shifting paint coming all the way from the United Kingdom. That will give her a little bit of flash. This paint is very unique, because if you look at it from slightly different angles, it’s a completely different color. Since the dragons are full of curves and detail — when you put this paint on them, they will appear to change color, even though it’s technically all one paint,” said Goepfert.

