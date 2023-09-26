Work continues at a feverish pace to get "Drachenmoor" ready for opening night

“Drachenmoor” All-Ages Haunted Halloween Trail — 2333 Crow Road, Joplin, Missouri 64804 (facebook.com/DrachenmoorJoplin).

JOPLIN, Mo. — Work at a well-known Halloween haunted trail is going on around the clock to make sure they’re ready for opening night, which is now just two weeks away.

Dan and Marian Goepfert are the owners of a family-friendly Halloween spooky trail in south Joplin, known as “Drachenmoor.”

The husband-and-wife team — along with a small crew of employees — are hard at work, putting up hundreds of Halloween themed inflatables, animatronics, and static displays that line the three-acre haunted trail.

They’re aiming for a public opening on Friday the 13th (October).

Each year, preparations at Drachenmoor begin as early as May. That includes constructing and purchasing new objects for the trail, along with updating some of the older displays.

“It’s completely kid-friendly and all-ages friendly. The adults and the kids all like it. They can go through it together. We don’t have any jump scares or chainsaw chasing, no gore or piles of guts, any of that kind of stuff. So, it’s good for everybody and we just like to share it with everybody,” said Drachenmoor owner, Dan Goepfert.

Drachenmoor haunted trail will open each night at 7:00 p.m., October 13th through Halloween night, weather permitting.

They’re still looking for volunteers (including costume characters) to be part of this year’s family fun. If you’re interested in helping, check out their Facebook page, HERE.