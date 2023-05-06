JOPLIN, Mo. — Downtown Joplin visitors got a look at the renovations happening right now at the Olivia Apartments.

It’s one of 18 stops on today’s (Saturday) Downtown Lofts Tour hosted by the Downtown Joplin Alliance.

The tour showcases some of the most historic and well-known loft-style apartments in Downtown Joplin.

The Olivia Apartments or as many people call it – The Handsomest Apartment House in the West is currently under renovation – after the building suffered a fire in December of 2020.

The five-story structure was in its prime during the area’s mining days – and now restoration efforts are underway to bring it back to life.

“It is just – it’s an ability to see things that you would only see in New York City or back East, and in larger towns. What we have here is unbelievable, really it is,” said Greg Huff, Consultant, Neal Group Construction.

A fun fact for you – the building was built in 1906 and originally owned by Arthur Bendelari, who named it after his mother, Olivia.