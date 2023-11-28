JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s something you may have seen near downtown Joplin or have even sat in.

A giant yellow rocking chair that has been a fixture outside the Joplin Empire Market for the past 6 years. Unfortunately, the effects of Father Time, not to mention a handful of other issues, mean it now needs to be replaced.

The Downtown Joplin Alliance has started a campaign to raise funds, and officials are hoping folks will consider it an option on this day – Giving Tuesday.

“It has had some distress, it’s getting older now, some pieces have kind of broken, the wind blew it over once, we’ve had cars run over the runners a little bit on it, so it’s getting a little worse for wear, so it’s time to replace it and we’ve talked to some local artisans here who will be able to rebuild it for us out of better material that’ll make it last longer,” said Lori Haun, Executive Director, Downtown Joplin Alliance.

Those interested can make a contribution to help rebuild the chair by going to the Downtown Joplin Alliance’s donation page here.