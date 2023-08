JOPLIN, Mo. — A case of distracted driving leads to one car flipping onto its side in Joplin Thursday morning.

Officials said around 9:00 they received a call for a single-vehicle crash in the 2600 block of Pennsylvania Ave.

The crash occurred after a young woman hit a parked car – she was on the phone reaching for something – which caused her to lose control and flip her vehicle. She was uninjured in the wreck, authorities added.