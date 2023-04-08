JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local kids got “toad-ally” educated on critters in our area, today (Saturday).

Members of the Creative Learning Alliance and the Missouri Department of Conservation teamed up to bring awareness to the amphibians and reptiles that are local to Missouri.

The program was open to kids ages 3-17 and gave them a better understanding of the life of frogs, toads, turtles, and snakes.

Kids also learned about the metamorphosis of frogs, and types of lizards in our area, and also see a real salamander and touch a real Great Plains Rat Snake.

“So one of the most important reasons why we really look for those kids is because their minds are like little sponges. When you start at that age and you’re ready and excited. We had one girl today…’I already know this, I’m so excited, teach me more’. So when you’re starting them at the base level, teaching them the importance of that as they become an adult and they start into their own way of being able to be a conversationalist, to start enjoying the outdoors, they understand how important an amphibian is,” said Jessie Ballard, Missouri Department of Conservation Naturalist.

Another important aspect of today’s presentation was teaching kids about proper interaction skills with the critters.