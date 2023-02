JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a detour for downtown Joplin drivers as demolition is underway at 6th and Pearl.

Crews have started removing metal from the exterior of the old courts building.

6th Street, West of Wall is closed.

Demolition itself is expected to begin tomorrow — and will most likely take a month.

The area will eventually be a parking lot.

Of course, court operations and county offices now take place in the new nearby facility, which opened last month.