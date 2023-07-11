JOPLIN, Mo. — A longtime Joplin elementary school’s demolition began this week.

Work to tear down Columbia Elementary started on Monday around 2 PM and continued Tuesday. The district says the demolition has until August 31st to be completed, with the entire process of separating, hauling off materials, and leveling the land included.

Constructed in 1927 at 610 W. F St., the school was built to replace Columbian Elementary, aka, North Heights Elementary which was at the same location in 1892. Almost 100 years later Columbia along with West Central Elementary students were consolidated into the new Dover Hill Elementary.

The district added they will be exploring new uses for the property in the future.