JOPLIN, Mo. — The Big Nickel at 20th and Range Line Road in Joplin is becoming a big pile of rubble.

A crew Tuesday morning began bringing it down. It sits just north of where the new Whataburger will be built and is part of rezoning work approved by city council members late last year.

According to the city, no building plans for the Big Nickel property have been filed yet. And, there’s no exact word on when the restaurant will be up and running. Still, when it is, it will become the state’s 11th location for the franchise.