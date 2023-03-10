JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a reminder to not only get ready to change your clocks, but also check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

Lieutenant Derek Acheson, with the Redings Mill Fire Protection District said doing that can be the difference between life and death.

“The NFPA or National Fire Protection Association recommends you know around this time of year uh a number one, to test your smoke detectors monthly, test, that’s the push and hold, get the beep, beep beep and let it go, make sure it works, but also whenever the clock change to change your batteries on it as well, either pick one or the other as far as changing the batteries,” said Lt. Acheson.

Nationwide, Acheson says half of all fatalities from house fires either didn’t have a smoke detector, or had ones that didn’t work.

By the way, many fire departments will provide the devices to people who don’t have one. All it takes is a phone call.