JOPLIN, Mo. — Crowder College officials are excited about something achieved by one of the college’s newest programs.

The Surgical Technology Program received accreditation last week from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs. It’s being offered at the college’s Joplin location inside the Joplin Advanced Training and Technology Center.

Once they finish their associate’s degree, students will now be eligible to sit for the board certification examination and get the chance to work anywhere in the country.

“That allows those students a better opportunity when they are looking for employment, they can stay local or be able to travel or go to work in other areas and have that national certification tied to their credential,” said Melissa Smith, Director of Joplin Advanced Training Center.

“It does open up more avenues where they can work in states, some states do require certification where others don’t so if they wanted to travel, most traveling surgical techs in most states, have to have their certification,” said Crystal Meadowcroft, Director of Joplin Surgical Tech Program.

It’s a year-long program and accepts 20 applicants every fall.