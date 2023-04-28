JOPLIN, Mo. — When an area student goes to the golden arches, it’s usually to pick up a burger and fries.

But when Samuel Oakes made a trip to the McDonald’s on 11th and Range Line Road on Thursday — it was to pick up money for his education. He’s one of this year’s winners of the McDonald’s Agriculture Scholarship.

That means $500 for Oakes. Fitting — seeing how he plans to make a career out of agriculture.

“That is what I’m majoring in, I plan on coming back and teaching kids about agriculture because I love it so much,” said Oakes.

“We’re thrilled today actually to be award Sam the agricultural scholarship award, it is out of 400 contestants basically only ten were selected so he’s one of ten out of the pool of 400 to win this scholarship so it’s a big deal,” said Thomas Nichols, McDonald’s owner & operator.

Oakes is a freshman at Crowder College in Neosho — and plans to transfer to Missouri State to get his education degree.