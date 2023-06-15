JOPLIN, Mo. — An area ministry that lends a helping hand to the food insecure is itself in need of assistance.

Crosslines of Joplin provides food and clothing for people in need. And the ministry is running low on food. Executive Director Rodney Rambo said this is typically a time of the year when the need for food is highest.

Rambo adds you, your business, or church group can help the ministry in two ways, through a monetary donation or through non-perishable food items.

“It’s actually one of the key times of the year that food pantries need assistance you got the combination of child care costs for the summer that families are having to face, along with the reality that kids are home from school and so you got a couple of extra meals each day and that really adds up for a lot of our families that are struggling,” said Rodney Rambo, Exec., Director, Crosslines Ministries of Joplin.

For more information, go to the Crosslines Facebook page, here.