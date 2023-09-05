JOPLIN, Mo. — Credit card debt in the United States has never been higher.

“The U.S. for the first time ever is now over $1 trillion, across the nation, in credit card debt,” said Matthew Walton, Arvest Branch Sales Manager.

A million multiplied by a million… that’s how much money Americans currently owe in credit card debt.

Representatives with “Arvest Bank” in Joplin say that number has never been higher.

“People are making around the same as what they were a couple of years ago, but yet they are paying much more for typical products in the grocery store, or to go out and do things, and so they are having to use credit cards to supplement that spending. On top of that, the credit card rates are higher, so it’s just a compounding effect of a lot of debt,” said Walton.

With debt being at an all-time high, Walton says more people than ever are using credit cards. Like Elijah McClain, he’s a sophomore at “Missouri Southern State University” and says he got his first credit card last year.

“I kind of use it on groceries, gas sometimes, depending on what gives me the most cash back, that’s gas right now. Sometimes for bigger expenditures when I need it, and I pay it off over time,” said Elijah McClain, MSSU Sophomore.

McClain told me having a credit card is a great way for college students like himself to build their credit while having the security to afford sudden expenses. But, he says, you still have to be careful with them.

“You definitely need to be smart with it. It can be a burden sometimes to have all of that debt over your head, but if you use it right and you’re paying it off continuously, it’s a really good thing to help you for the future,” said McClain.

Walton says there are options out there for those struggling with major credit card debt.

“Speak with someone at your financial institution, talk with them about that. Get their advice. Have them walk you through what that looks like for you because everyone’s scenario is going to be different,” said Walton.