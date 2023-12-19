JOPLIN, Mo. — Three downtown Joplin businesses are recognized for getting into the holiday spirit.

The Downtown Joplin Alliance awards their contest winners to the 6th Annual Downtown Decorating Contest today (Tuesday).

This year’s theme was Winter Wonderland.

Almost 30 businesses joined in on the fun this year, but only three received awards.

Blue Moon Boutique won Best Use of Theme, 530 Somewhere received Best Use of Lights, and The Bearded Lady was awarded the Most Creative.

“By getting people to kind of stop and look at some of these windows, they may see places they never seen before. They might get to go in and be like I had no idea I could purchase this here. And so just really helping and embracing our small businesses and connecting them to the community,” said Lori Haun, Executive Director Downtown Joplin Alliance.

“Oh, it’s nice, it’s great, it’s fun. You know, it’s always good to be rewarded for your work, so yeah, we were proud,” said Branden Clark, Blue Moon Boutique.

The decorations will be up throughout the season, so if you haven’t gotten to see them yet, there’s still time to visit downtown Joplin.