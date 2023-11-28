JOPLIN, Mo. — The holidays are on tour in the Four States.

The CPKC Holiday Train visited Joplin Tuesday, making a stop at Union Depot to put on a free Christmas concert. Tuesday marks just two of 191 stops from Montreal in Canada to Shreveport, Louisiana, before the train makes its way back north to Vancouver.

Along the way, the Holiday Train is making a positive impact on the communities it visits.

“We live and operate in these communities and it’s really important to us to give back. And so to be able to bring holiday spirit, bring the holiday street concert, and to bring people together so that we can generate donations for local communities, and every dollar stays in the community is really important to us,” said Rebecca Stephen, CPKC Director of Communication.

CPKC donated $4,000 to the Salvation Army during its stop in Joplin. It also made a stop today in Pittsburg. This is the first year the Holiday Train has ventured south of Kansas City since Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern merged in 2022.