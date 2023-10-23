JOPLIN, Mo. — Multiple cows are roaming around I-44, along E. 32nd St. following a multi-tractor trailer wreck.

Picture Courtesy: Kerry Sachetta

Following a cattle carrier’s wreck along I-44 just after 1 PM Monday, several cows got loose and began to wander along westbound and eastbound lanes causing a backup. Some cows were injured during the crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while crews address the situation.

Below: Video shows traffic still backed up around 3:30 PM.

One eastbound lane of I-44 is closed and likely will be for a few more hours, the Joplin Police Department says. You can view the traffic in real time on MoDOT’s Traveler Map page by selecting ‘Traffic Camera’ in the bottom left, and choosing the ’44 and 249 at Joplin’ cam.

Picture Courtesy: Kerry Sachetta

Some cattle have been shot dead by authorities.

DEVELOPING